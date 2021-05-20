Impact Passaic can help

Dear Passaic County Community,

Impact Passaic is a collaboration across many sectors of the community, including community-based organizations, faith communities, government, law enforcement, education, business, and nonprofits. Today, Impact Passaic is launching two important initiatives:

· Emergency Rental Relief for tenants and landlords, including additional support services for tenants to achieve housing stability, and

· A new, free online centralized resource hub for social and human services available to Passaic County residents

You can apply today for rent relief or help spread the news by sharing this email. Also, feel free to start using the Impact Passaic Community Resource Hub.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help low and moderate-income tenants pay past overdue rent, as far back as March 13, 2020. To find out more, visit www.ImpactPassaic.com.