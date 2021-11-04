Incumbents, plus one, win BOE seats in West Milford

School board trustees Kate Romeo and Teresa Dwyer will both be returning to their seats on the Board of Education (BOE) for West Milford Township Public Schools (WMTPS) for another term of three years.

West Milford voters also selected BOE newcomer, but well-known special education advocate, Claire Lockwood, to join them on the school board.

Lockwood will be filling the position currently held by BOE trustee David Ofshinsky, who did not run for re-election. Ofshinsky’s term officially expires on Dec. 31, 2021. Lockwood will take Ofshinsky’s place and begin to serve her first three-year term as a School Board Trustee at the BOE reorganization meeting in January 2022.

West Milford Board of Education 2021 election results (unofficial)

In order of number of votes received:

Teresa Dwyer: 3,461 votes

Kate Romeo: 3,402 votes

Claire Lockwood: 3,187 votes

Kimberly Landolfi: 2,560 votes

Henrietta Shafer: 2,387 votes

Tammy Sloan: 2,297 votes

Write-in: 55 votes

For more information about the 2021 General Election, visit:

https://www.passaiccountynj.org/residents/election-and-voting-information/election-results

- Patricia Keller