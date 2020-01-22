January is BOE recognition month

The West Milford Board of Education Tuesday joined communities statewide by approving a resolution deeming January 2020 as "School Board Recognition Month."

The resolution, based upon an annual declaration by The New Jersey School Boards Association, serves to recognize the voluntary services of school board members throughout the state, and designates "a time when all residents can acknowledge the contributions made by our local school board members."

According to the organization, the New Jersey School Boards Association is a service organization that provides training, assistance and advocacy for local school boards.

"This is something we do every year; just a way to thank our board members for all their hard work," West Milford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alex Anemone said, "The board meetings are only the tip of the iceberg for the amount of time that members spend and invest in our schools. So board meetings are however long they are, but also for every hour we're here, they're probably doing another 10 hours of work in committees or reading memos, or doing something; so it's a tremendous time commitment. So on behalf of our administration, our staff, and all of our parents and students, thank you to the board."