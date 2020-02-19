Joining Friends of the Library helps library and community

The Friends of the West Milford Public Library is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, distinct from the library itself.

As a nonprofit organization the Friends are able to accept charitable donations on behalf of the library to help it grow and thrive.

Marty Tappan, president of the Friends of the West Milford Public Library since the group was organized in 2000, has led the organization to advocate for the library and promote interest and enthusiasm within the community for the library’s resources and programs.

From selling lollipops in the library of the earlier location on Ridge Road, to donating $25,000 for the current library to purchase 28 new computers, the Friends have played a key role in the library’s success in over 20 years of fund raising.

The Friends work throughout the year on a variety of fundraising efforts. The current membership drive is the largest fund raiser,

The annual September book sale is an example of a successful Friends-sponsored fundraising activity.

Through its continued fundraising efforts, the Friends fund additional resources such as book, CD, DVD and computer purchases for both children and adults and support of the Children’s summer reading program.

The Friends also regularly sponsor events including music and lecture programs.

In coming months Friends sponsored events will include a March 12 program by Richard Zampella, who will speak about the history of Idylease, a designated historic landmark.

He will also review what the greater Newfoundland area was like in earlier times. The program begins 7 p.m. in the library.

In June journalist Bill Ervolino will speak about “The Importance of Stories.”

The popular annual Monday night outdoor Summer Concert Series will return from July 6 through Aug. 10, always, free of charge.

Past fund raising efforts have included acquisition of TV message screens in the main lobby and the upstairs library gallery and an electronic speaker’s podium for public presentations.

To learn more about the Friends Organization visit the website friendswmtl.org and like them on Facebook, and follow their instagram account too.

Anyone who shops on line on Amazon.com can also help by going to smile.amazon.com and choosing The Friends of the Library as their charitable organization.

The Friends will receive half a cent for every dollar spent. The shopping experience is identical to amazon.com and prices are exactly the same.

The Friends believe that the library is more than just a building with books. They see it as a living and growing service for the entire community.