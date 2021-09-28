Lakeside Farmers Market continues to add unique vendors

Action Toward Independence, a dog training organization for veterans needing emotional support, will join Lakeside Farmers Market, located at Greenwood Lake’s Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, among a growing number of unique specialty food vendors, musicians and not-for-profit organizations that are eager to meet with new customers during the Saturday morning venue.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Rumshock Veterans Foundation is partnering with the Action Toward Independence Veterans Advocacy Team, to help provide service/companion dogs to our veterans living with PTSD, TBI and PTSD/MST. The service/companion dog is trained to provide relief from these challenges.

ATI provides free dog adoption, free leash and vest and free training.

Canine companionship provides veterans with the emotional support that only trained dogs can provide. Visitors will be able to meet Rumshock Veterans Foundation and Action Toward Independence representatives along with service/companion dogs and learn more about partnership programs.

The Spice Beast

Also joining Orange County’s newest farmers market will be The Spice Beast, the sugar-free- gluten-free, low-sodium, all-natural, protein-enhanced and vegan-friendly line of responsibly-sourced international spices packed in glass jars that avoid the chemicals that can leach into the contents from plastic containers;

Yoga

On Oct. 9 and 30 and morning yoga programs will begin. Yoga is becoming increasingly common to improve quality of life for many individuals, reducing anxiety, improving heart health and enhancing flexibility and balance.

“We are working hard to provide a great market for our customers which will in turn make it successful for our vendors. We are eager to respond to those who may have any suggestions for ways to continue to make it better,” announced Market Manager, Karen Wintrow.

Among the vendors participating at the Lakeside Farmers Market are farmers, businesses, and crafters featuring a wide variety of items: pastured pork and grass-fed beef; poultry products such as eggs, chicken, amazingly flavored chicken sausages; produce from the Black Dirt region; local bagel and specialty pastry bakers; fresh-locally-roasted coffees; and all-natural, hand-crafted soaps.

Recently, NASA Solar System Ambassadors were on hand, one of many non-profit organizations to be featured each week, to share the latest information with both kids and grownups about the extraordinary programs to explore our universe.

Essentials

The Lakeside Farmers Market, on behalf of the Village of Greenwood Lake, showcases many of the local farms and purveyors in Greenwood Lake and nearby region. The fall season is the peak time to experience the beauty and the bounty of local produce, orchards, bakeries, humanely raised beef, pork and poultry, gourmet selections, unique crafts, and information from not-for-profit organizations.

To learn more, click or tap villageofgreenwoodlake.org/lakeside-farmers-market/.

Photo credits:

“Sergeant,” the German Shepherd, one of the trained canine companions from Action Toward Independence.