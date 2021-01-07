‘Lawmakers from both parties come together ... to help America out of these dark days’

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) issued the following statement on the United States Capitol insurgence Wednesday:

“Today, we saw a violent mob attack and occupy the United States Capitol. They did not come to peacefully exercise their right to freedom of speech and assembly. They used improvised explosives, smashed windows, broke down doors, violently fought against and injured, our law enforcement officers and tore down the American flag.

’Their insurrection failed’

“All of this was done in an attempt to overturn an election and those involved in today’s attacks should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Their attempt to obstruct democracy was foiled.

“Despite their attempts, their insurrection failed. We will press on and certify the will of the American people. This day was meant to symbolize our 230-year tradition of a peaceful transition of power, but, instead, what the country and the world saw was President Trump encouraging violence and insurrection against the United States government.

‘Commit to unity, civility and a loyalty to truth’

“In fourteen days, President-elect Biden will be sworn in. It is more important than ever for the United States to honor a peaceful transition of power — the very heart of our democracy, and what makes us the greatest country in the world. We will continue our responsibility tonight and certify the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

“In the coming days, months, and years ahead, it is more important than ever that lawmakers from both parties come together and commit to unity, civility and a loyalty to truth; to fight disinformation, reject bigotry and embrace our calling to a higher purpose and help America out of these dark days.”

‘Frustrations ... should never be a justification for violating and harming others’

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio issued the following statement after protests in Washington, D.C. turned violent:

“As American’s, we must be tolerant and occasionally accepting of each other’s differences.

“America began the day with countless numbers of unsung heroes. Moms and dads struggling to feed and educate their children. First responders protecting and insuring the health and safety of all our citizens. Soldiers in too many distant lands protecting them and all of us from those who would cause harm.

“Not counted among these unsung heroes are those who took it upon themselves to storm and disrupt our Democratic process at the Capital. Frustrations, no matter how hot, should never be a justification for violating and harming others.

“If we are to be worthy of keeping this Democratic experiment given to us by our Founding Fathers, then we must be tolerant and occasionally accepting of each other’s differences.”