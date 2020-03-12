'Lifetime Volunteer' to be selected, but who will it be?

Who will be the "Volunteer of the Year" for 2019?

Residents who have given their time and energy to make the community a better place are still in the running for this annual honor.

Nominations are being accepted at the Township Clerk's Office until 4:30 p.m. March 20.

The recipient’s name will remain a secret until Mayor Michele Dale reveals it in a formal announcement.

Help provided to residents by volunteers in the Township of West Milford continue to be seen through the work of unpaid fire fighters and ambulance corps workers, and members of various fraternal and church organizations.

There are also people who don’t belong to any group or organization but who go about helping neighbors and others who are in challenging situations.

Since 1994 when Jack Cronen and William Zester were the first to be honored in the Volunteer of the Year program and Mary B. Haase and Roger Daugherty, initial members of the West Milford Environmental Commission, were honored as Lifetime Volunteers, local volunteerism has been celebrated annually.

Former mayors meet and determine who will receive the Lifetime Volunteer Award.

It is up to the general public to submit names of candidates they see as candidates for the Volunteer of 2019 award.

They need to get the information to the clerk’s office before the March 20 deadline.

Persons nominated as Volunteer of the Year can be individuals who live or work in West Milford Township and have volunteered time, services or talent to the benefit of others within the community during 2019.

Council members will study the information submitted about all those suggested for the award.

Application forms are available at the Clerk’s office, Recreation Center, Library/Community Center and on line at westmilford.org under News.

With busy lives in today’s fast moving society many people do not have an abundance of time to give serving in a volunteer organization and the time they do have that meets the criteria of help they can and want to give must be carefully chosen.

Getting them into a certain volunteer group is a challenge to all those groups needing help and more members.

With this in mind their representatives are eligible to make a pitch to potential new members at a larger than usual council meeting audience during volunteer night.

They can sign up to give a public presentation about their group, what it does and they help others.

Groups interested in being on the program can sign up and get any other information they need at the township clerk’s office in town hall.