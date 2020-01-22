Lions Club names poster contest winners at BOE meeting

The West Milford Lions Club announced the winners of their annual student "Peace Poster Contest" at the Jan. 21 Board of Education meeting.

Lions Clubs have been sponsoring the special art contest for over three decades, "to give children the chance to express their visions of peace".

West Milford Lions Club President Barbara Corsaro introduced the club's Peace Poster Committee members: Marianne McCarthy, John Mc Carthy, and Bill Francis.

She then gave a brief history about the service organization, provided information about the Peace Poster contest, and named the 2019-20 winners of the local contest.

Peace Poster Contest

The Lions International Organization's annual Peace Poster Contest is open to all students ages 11-13.

On average, Corsaro said over 300,000 posters are submitted for the contest worldwide.

Local contest winners' posters are submitted to compete in the state level contest. State winners then compete in the national contest, which narrows the submissions to the top 24 semi-finalists from around the world.

The semi-finalist posters are displayed at the Lions International Convention, from which the international winners are chosen.

Corsaro said that a poster by West Milford winner, Rebecca Young, was selected as a top 24 semi-finalist in the Lions International Contest in 2003.

Young's winning poster is still proudly displayed in the Macopin Middle School Art Room.

The 2019/2020 Peace Poster Contest Theme was "Journey of Peace".

This year's West Milford Lions Contest first Place winner is Emma Garcia, and the second place winner is Kate Huggins.

Their two posters will be submitted for competition in the State level Lions Peace Poster Competition.

The two students were awarded with Certificates and presented with an envelope Corsaro said was "a small token of appreciation" from the West Milford Lions Club for their participation, and in recognition of their first and second place achievements in the local contest.

According to Corsaro, the Lions International Organization is the largest service organization in the world, representing over 200 countries.

The West Milford Lions Club has been of service to the local community for 64 years.

For more information about the West Milford Lions Club, visit: www.westmilfordlions.com.