Local Scouts patch purchases help mates down under

West Milford. A local Boy Scout Troop is doing its part to help fellow Scouts in Australia recover from the recent wildfires there. Troop 151 purchased 30 patches from the Scouts, Australia web site to aid in the effort and is asking the public to do the same.

10 Feb 2020 | 03:55
West Milford Scout Troop 151 recently reached out to the Scouts of Australia to see if there was anything it could do to help recovery efforts from the devastating fires there.

Scouts Australia is part of the World Organization of The Scout Movement, as is Scouts, BSA.

There are more than 50 million Scouts across 171 countries and all the organizations are trying to help.

Scouts Australia has a patch available for purchase through its web site scouts.com.au that will help Scouts who have lost their homes stay connected to Scouting while they recover from this tragedy.

Troop 151 has purchased 30 of these patches to assist these Scouts and the troop urges members of the public to do the same as a concrete way to help the people in Australia recover.