Macopin holds virtual NJHS induction

Macopin School released a video presentation of its 43rd annual induction ceremony for the Thomas A. Kraft Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society on May 23.

Fifty-one students were inducted into this distinguished organization this year.

The purpose of the National Junior Honor Society is to promote high academic standards, to create a desire to serve the school and community, to develop character, and to encourage citizenship. Selection, therefore, is based on scholarship, leadership, service, character, and citizenship.

Scholastically, a student qualifies for the NJHS if he/she has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better in the seventh and eighth grades. To determine if the students who qualify academically also fulfill the character, leadership and citizenship requirements, each student’s disciplinary record is reviewed, and faculty members are asked to comment on the student’s behavior with regard to leadership, honesty, cooperation, reliability, and ethics. Candidates are also required to complete a survey sheet in which they indicate their involvement in school and community activities and services during seventh and eighth grades. A letter of recommendation from an individual in the community is also part of the evaluation process.