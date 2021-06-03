Macopin Middle School inducts 58 students into the National Junior Honor Society.

On April 28th Macopin School released a video presentation of its 44th annual induction ceremony for the Thomas A. Kraft Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.
Fifty-eight students were inducted into this distinguished organization this year.
The purpose of the National Junior Honor Society is to promote high academic standards, to create a desire to serve the school and community, to develop character and to encourage citizenship.
Selection, therefore, is based on scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.
Scholastically, a student qualifies for the NJHS if he/she has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better in the seventh and eighth grades.
To determine if the students who qualify academically also fulfill the character, leadership and citizenship requirements, each student’s disciplinary record is reviewed and faculty members are asked to comment on the student’s behavior with regard to leadership, honesty, cooperation, reliability and ethics.
Candidates are also required to complete a survey sheet in which they indicate their involvement in school and community activities and services during seventh and eighth grades.
A letter of recommendation from an individual in the community is also part of the evaluation process.
The administration and staff of Macopin School have been recognizing and rewarding exceptional students by offering them membership in the National Junior Honor Society since 1977, when Macopin received its NJHS charter.
Said Macopin Principal Marc Citro:
“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the following group of eighth graders for their exemplary performance in the areas of scholarship, leadership and citizenship here at Macopin Middle School, and in their community:”
The members of the Thomas A. Kraft Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society at the Macopin School are:
Lorenzo Andrade
Alexa Bais
Kyra Bohmann
Samantha Bower
Mackenna Bush
Amanda Carolan
Natalie Casella
Briany Checo
Sean Conklin
Jillian Crane
Dean Deaver
Anthony DeFede
Joleigh DeRobertis
Ryleigh Drew
Richard Durgin
Lucy Frey
Hailey Gruenler
Chloe Gunther
July Gutierrez
Aedan Hanley
Jose Hernandez
Kate Huggins
Gretchen Ileczko
Lauren Jakobczuk
Molly Kane
Hailey Kapral
Daxton Keller
Heather Lahr
Tyler Liguori
Ognjen Ljusic
Brodie Loveland
Evan Lynch
Lindsey Malec
Christian Martinez
Natalie Mulholland
Logan Passariello-Daly
Ariana Pollard
Dylan Preziosi
Jess Pritchett
Gianna Ramaglia
Julia Reilly
Owen Rem
Christopher Rosner
Sarah Rottenberg
Hailey Rubenacker
Cassandra Rubinsky
Julia Sabyan
Colby Scott
Megan Seidner
Laurel Space
Cole Stillman
Cory Stillman
Donna Stinziano
Cali Thompson
Adelina Tuzzio
Abigail Viering
Daniel Whritenour
Brandon Wisnewski
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared two weeks ago. However, it contained errors, including incorrect spellings of the names of some these young scholars.
We regret the errors and the confusion it caused.
We reprint the story in its entirety in the event students and their parents would want the news of this accomplishment as a keepsake.
Bob Quinn
Managing editor