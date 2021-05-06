Macopin Middle School inducts 58 students into the National Junior Honor Society

On April 28th Macopin School released a video presentation of its 44th annual induction ceremony for the Thomas A. Kraft Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

Fifty-eight students were inducted into this distinguished organization this year.

The purpose of the National Junior Honor Society is to promote high academic standards, to create a desire to serve the school and community, to develop character and to encourage citizenship.

Selection, therefore, is based on scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.

Scholastically, a student qualifies for the NJHS if he/she has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better in the seventh and eighth grades.

To determine if the students who qualify academically also fulfill the character, leadership and citizenship requirements, each student’s disciplinary record is reviewed and faculty members are asked to comment on the student’s behavior with regard to leadership, honesty, cooperation, reliability and ethics.

Candidates are also required to complete a survey sheet in which they indicate their involvement in school and community activities and services during seventh and eighth grades.

A letter of recommendation from an individual in the community is also part of the evaluation process.

The administration and staff of Macopin School have been recognizing and rewarding exceptional students by offering them membership in the National Junior Honor Society since 1977, when Macopin received its NJHS charter.

Said Macopin Principal Marc Citro:

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the following group of eighth graders for their exemplary performance in the areas of scholarship, leadership and citizenship here at Macopin Middle School, and in their community:”

Lorenzo Andrade

Alexa Bais

Kyra Bohmann

Samantha Bower

Mackenna Bush

Amanda Carolan

Natalie Casella

Briany Checo

Sean Conklin

Jillian Crane

Dean Deaver

Anthony DeFede

Joleigh Ileczko

Ryleigh Drew

Richard Durgin

Lucy Frey

Hailey Gruenler

Chloe Gunther

July Gutierrez

Aedan Hanley

Jose Hernandez

Kate Huggins

Gretchen Ileczko

Lauren Jakobczuk

Molly Kane

Hailey Kapral

Daxton Keller

Heather Lahr

Tyler Liguori

Ognjen Ljusic

Brodie Loveland

Evan Lynch

Lindsey Malec

Christian Martinez

Natalie Mulholland

Logan Passariello-Daly

Ariana Pollard

Dylan Preziosi

Jess Pritchett

Gianna Ramaglia

Julia Reilly

Owen Rem

Christopher Rosner

Sarah Rottenberg

Hailey Rubenacker

Cassandra Rubinsky

Julia Sabyan

Colby Scott

Megan Seidner

Laurel Space

Cole Stillman

Cory Stillman

Donna Stinziano

Cali Thompson

Adelina Tuzzio

Abigail Viering

Daniel Whritenour

Brandon Wisnewski