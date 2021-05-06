x
Macopin Middle School inducts 58 students into the National Junior Honor Society

West Milford. The selection are based on scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.

West Milford /
| 06 May 2021 | 10:18

    On April 28th Macopin School released a video presentation of its 44th annual induction ceremony for the Thomas A. Kraft Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

    Fifty-eight students were inducted into this distinguished organization this year.

    The purpose of the National Junior Honor Society is to promote high academic standards, to create a desire to serve the school and community, to develop character and to encourage citizenship.

    Selection, therefore, is based on scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.

    Scholastically, a student qualifies for the NJHS if he/she has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better in the seventh and eighth grades.

    To determine if the students who qualify academically also fulfill the character, leadership and citizenship requirements, each student’s disciplinary record is reviewed and faculty members are asked to comment on the student’s behavior with regard to leadership, honesty, cooperation, reliability and ethics.

    Candidates are also required to complete a survey sheet in which they indicate their involvement in school and community activities and services during seventh and eighth grades.

    A letter of recommendation from an individual in the community is also part of the evaluation process.

    The administration and staff of Macopin School have been recognizing and rewarding exceptional students by offering them membership in the National Junior Honor Society since 1977, when Macopin received its NJHS charter.

    Said Macopin Principal Marc Citro:

    “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the following group of eighth graders for their exemplary performance in the areas of scholarship, leadership and citizenship here at Macopin Middle School, and in their community:”

    Lorenzo Andrade

    Alexa Bais

    Kyra Bohmann

    Samantha Bower

    Mackenna Bush

    Amanda Carolan

    Natalie Casella

    Briany Checo

    Sean Conklin

    Jillian Crane

    Dean Deaver

    Anthony DeFede

    Joleigh Ileczko

    Ryleigh Drew

    Richard Durgin

    Lucy Frey

    Hailey Gruenler

    Chloe Gunther

    July Gutierrez

    Aedan Hanley

    Jose Hernandez

    Kate Huggins

    Gretchen Ileczko

    Lauren Jakobczuk

    Molly Kane

    Hailey Kapral

    Daxton Keller

    Heather Lahr

    Tyler Liguori

    Ognjen Ljusic

    Brodie Loveland

    Evan Lynch

    Lindsey Malec

    Christian Martinez

    Natalie Mulholland

    Logan Passariello-Daly

    Ariana Pollard

    Dylan Preziosi

    Jess Pritchett

    Gianna Ramaglia

    Julia Reilly

    Owen Rem

    Christopher Rosner

    Sarah Rottenberg

    Hailey Rubenacker

    Cassandra Rubinsky

    Julia Sabyan

    Colby Scott

    Megan Seidner

    Laurel Space

    Cole Stillman

    Cory Stillman

    Donna Stinziano

    Cali Thompson

    Adelina Tuzzio

    Abigail Viering

    Daniel Whritenour

    Brandon Wisnewski

