Macopin School announces December’s ‘Citizens of the Month’

Macopin School Principal Marc Citro and Assistant Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul are proud to announce Macopin Middle School’s December "Citizens of the Month."

The "Citizen of the Month" program started in the 1990’s to recognize students who go above and beyond, according to the school.

The process begins with a teacher nominating a current student for this honor.

After their nomination, the students are then reviewed by their current teachers and volunteer faculty committee who evaluate the faculty’s comments and discipline records based on established criteria, according to the school.

Citizens of the Month for December 2019

7th grade:

Colby Scott

8th grade:

Krista Keller

Leyna Lewandoski