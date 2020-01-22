x
Macopin School announces December’s ‘Citizens of the Month’

West Milford. Three students made tyhe grade as "Citizens of the Month" for December at Macopin Middle School, according to a press release. The program recognizes students that go "above and beyond."

22 Jan 2020 | 12:35
    Pictured are Leyna Lewandoski, Asst. Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul, Colby Scott, Krista Keller and Principal Marc Citro. ( Submitted photo)

Macopin School Principal Marc Citro and Assistant Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul are proud to announce Macopin Middle School’s December "Citizens of the Month."

The "Citizen of the Month" program started in the 1990’s to recognize students who go above and beyond, according to the school.

The process begins with a teacher nominating a current student for this honor.

After their nomination, the students are then reviewed by their current teachers and volunteer faculty committee who evaluate the faculty’s comments and discipline records based on established criteria, according to the school.

Citizens of the Month for December 2019

7th grade:

Colby Scott

8th grade:

Krista Keller

Leyna Lewandoski

Criteria for Citizen of the Month
· Shows responsibility both academically and socially
· Shows caring, kindness and helpfulness towards peers and staff members
· Demonstrates respect for self, peers, property, and authority
· Leads by example in either actions and/or words (example: follows classroom rules)
· Demonstrates perseverance
· Shows honesty and integrity