Macopin School announces January ‘Citizens of the Month’

Macopin School Principal Marc Citro and Assistant Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul are proud to announce Macopin Middle School’s January’s Citizens of the Month.

Citizen of the Month is a program was started in the 1990’s to recognize students who go above and beyond.

The process begins with a teacher nominating a current student for this honor.

After their nomination, the students are then reviewed by their current teachers and volunteer faculty committee who evaluate the faculty’s comments and discipline records based on established criteria.

Included in this list of criteria are as follows:

· Shows responsibility both academically and socially

· Shows caring, kindness and helpfulness towards peers and staff members

· Demonstrates respect for self, peers, property, and authority

· Leads by example in either actions and/or words (example: follows classroom rules)

· Demonstrates perseverance

· Shows honesty and integrity

7th grade

Dean Deaver, Ciarra Edmond, Molly Kane, Hailey Kapral, Tyler Liguori, and Ognjen Ljusic.

8th grade

Samantha Krautheim and Declan Murphy.