Masquerade dog walk is Sept. 19

A fun time for costumed pets, their family and friends will again be held at Wawayanda State Park on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is Sept. 21.

The annual event featuring competitions and surprises for masqueraded pets is sponsored by the West Milford Animal Shelter.

The contests have awards to be presented for winners in competitions that include Best Costume (pup and people prizes), Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog and Best Kisser. There will be games, giveaways, snacks and merchandise. All dogs will receive a Goody-Bag.

The West Milford Animal Shelter, comprised of a 100 percent volunteer group of people, is now in the 25th year. They invite everyone to come to the event and even if not participating in the contests to enjoy being a spectator, take pleasure in seeing the scenery of the gorgeous state park, or take a walk along a suggested route. A $10 suggested donation will go a long way to helping the people at the shelter to provide a home, food and other necessary care for homeless animals.

The West Milford Animal Shelter plays matchmaker for hundreds of animals every year with someone who will love and care for them. Kittens, cats, bunnies, puppies and elderly dogs and cats arrive at the shelter for varied reasons with their first stop on the road to a new life being the West Milford Animal Shelter.

The shelter volunteers provide the animals with their temporary home, complete with love, training, shelter, and complete medical care, the veterinary care provided to each of the animals includes spaying/neutering, routine vaccines and anything that may come to their attention while under their care. They also run the Trap-Neuter and Return program, which is helping to reduce the feral cat population in West Milford.

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society, all volunteers and staff, create a safe and loving environment for all homeless animals in the community. Each animal is cared for as one of their own. The animals have their own bed, are provided fresh daily meals, playtime, training to help them mind their manners and they are socialized with love from many people.

- Ann Genader