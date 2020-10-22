Meet the candidates

By Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters will choose the next three representatives to serve on the nine member West Milford Board of Education.

Five candidates are vying to be chosen to fill the three Trustee seats. Each trustee elected in November will serve a three-year volunteer term on the school board that begins in January 2021.

Incumbents Lynda Van Dyk and Raymond “Ray” Guarino III are seeking re-election to the school board.

The third seat up for grabs is that of Trustee Nicole Fritz, who is not seeking re-election after serving four years in the position (one appointed year and one elected term).

Candidates Debbie O’Brien, Michelle Buntzen, and William “Will” Cytowicz are the challengers. Both O’Brien and Cytowicz have previously served as School Board Trustees in the past (O’Brien - two terms, Cytowicz - one term) and are seeking to return to the school board once again after a one-year separation from the position. Buntzen is new to the school board race, seeking to serve her first term.

The Messenger collected background information from the candidates, along with their responses to questions regarding why they are running for election/re-election to the school board, what are the top three issues facing the West Milford School District today and what do they plan to do about those issues if they are elected.

There was a 250 word limit total for the questions section.

Also collected were website/ Facebook/ contact info and links where the public can view more information about the candidate’s positions on issues.

Candidates (listed in order of ballot position)

Ballot Position 1: Lynda Van Dyk

Age: At 61 years of age, I have so much to be grateful for.

Occupation: I am enjoying the fruits of retirement now as I retired from a thriving local medical practice after 15 years where I was a surgical coordinator.

Number of years residing In West Milford: I am a person who loves stability, having lived in my current home for the last 32 years.

Family information: I have been married to my husband, Bill, for 42 years. We have three successful daughters, all products of the West Milford Township Public Schools, and three dedicated sons-in-law who, collectively, have given us five wonderful grandsons. Two of our daughters live locally and my youngest daughter is married to an active United States Marine and has lived all over the world. Two of our grandsons currently attend West Milford schools.

Community involvement: I am running for the West Milford Board of Education as an incumbent, having proudly been a member of the board for the last three years in the capacity of Board President. I add these three years to my resume, having served on the West Milford Board of Education previously from 1996-2010.

Why are you seeking election/re-election? I am running for re-election to continue the positive and important work of the Board of Education. The health and safety of our students and staff are and must always be the top priority, especially during these unprecedented times. As a board member I feel passionate that above all else we need to support our greatest resource, our children.

What do you feel is the most critical issue facing the West Milford School District today? Why? If elected, what do you plan to do about it? I believe the reduction in state aid, through the current seven year plan, and the impact on our district and many other districts in NJ is the most critical issue. Our Board of Education needs to continue working with our lawmakers to fight for equality in funding for all school districts. Working smart and spending smart are paramount.

Please list two other school district issues that you feel are the next most important issues that need to be addressed. What is your basic position on those issues? If elected, what do you plan to do about them? Returning to school full time in a traditional manner is on everyone’s mind. Supporting students both emotionally and academically is key to repairing the damage caused by a global pandemic. Maintaining open communication between the town council and the Board of Education are a must for juggling finances in this town we all love.

For questions or more information: visit https://www.facebook.com/first3forBOE/

Ballot Position 2: Ray Guarino III

Age: 51

Occupation: Director of sales and marketing for Erickson Living at Cedar Crest, a 501(c)(3) not for profit company.

Education: U.S. Air Force veteran; B.A.S. Abilene Christian University; M.B.A. Jones International University

Number of years residing In West Milford: 47 years

Family information: Married to Tara for 28 years. We have two sons, ages 22 and 26, who both attended Paradise Knoll, Macopin and both graduated from West Milford High School.

Community Involvement: Currently volunteer (but elected) position on Board of Education. Previous community involvement: Past WMLL President, Past Director of WM Jr. Wrestling, volunteered on WM Recreational Advisory Committee, County Committee Member

Why are you seeking election/re-election? West Milford is my hometown and the education I received provided me the foundation for my success today. I have always been committed to volunteerism and want to give back by continuing to work with our school administration during these trying times.

What do you feel is the most critical issue facing the West Milford School District today? Why? If elected, what do you plan to do about it? The most critical issue facing the district today is how we get our students back to school, full time. I plan to make sure the staff and parents have the right tools to educate students through continued positive interaction with administration. I also plan to make sure we follow data and science with regard to cleaning effectively and the proper use of PPE such as masks, desk shields, plexiglass, etc. to make sure parents feel their children are safe and staff feel safe and secure while working to educate the way they did before March of 2020.

Please list two other school district issues that you feel are the next most important issues that need to be addressed. What is your basic position on those issues? If elected, what do you plan to do about them?

1) Building on accomplishments of the past three years and working on the difficult task of funding our schools properly as state aid decreases and the pandemic adds new pressures to the budget. I will continue to champion responsible spending, look at long-term strategic planning and push the idea of fiscal responsibility. This will help provide the best value for our tax dollars while maintaining high quality academic programs.

2) Continue to make sure we remain a school that holds onto programs that many other districts are cutting or reducing, such as music and trade classes like wood shop, auto shop, tv science and graphic arts. We need to keep these programs while keeping a strong focus on STEM.

For questions or more information: visit https://www.facebook.com/first3forBOE/

Ballot Position 3: Debbie O’Brien

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired

Education: Wayne Valley HS 77; William Paterson University: BA Communications and Sociology

Number of years residing in West Milford: Resident of West Milford for 32 years.

Family information: Married for 32 years to John O’Brien. We have two adult sons, ages 26 and 30, both graduates from West Milford (class of 2009 and 2012).

Community involvement: Over the years was involved in local and county PTA and PTSO, as well as taught religious education at St. Joseph’s Church. I am currently on the Advisory Board of the Highland Family Success Center. In addition, I am a mentor to a senior at William Paterson University through the Pesce Family Mentoring Institute.

Why are you seeking election/re-election to the West Milford Board of Education? I’m running again to support our educational community as well as our town in this most intense and unusual times. I have the experience on being on the board for six years, serving on all committees either a member or chairperson, as well as time to commit myself to serve.

What do you feel is the most critical issue facing the West Milford School District today? Why? If elected, what do you plan to do about it? Without a doubt the Coronavirus is the greatest concern for our district as well as for our community and nation. The safety for all members of our district, students, teachers and staff is absolutely paramount. I almost lost a dear friend due to this virus and I don’t want anyone to go through it. Like everyone else, I want life to return to normal as quickly as possible. But we must be smart and follow proper guidelines, as well as be proactive not reactive as all of us go through the difficulties of a pandemic.

Please list two other school district issues that you feel are the next most important issues that need to be addressed. What is your basic position on those issues? If elected, what do you plan to do about them?

1. Education: to foster, improve and evaluate what is currently happening with our in-person and virtual education. This is new territory for our educators, so guidance and support must be provided to them. Other matters of school environment include safety initiatives, and HIB (harassment, intimidation, bullying).

2. Finances: Our state funding has decreased over the years, yet the school district is required to fulfill all mandates issued. Though emergency funding may be provided to the school district, once that money runs out, it is up to the school district to maintain it. The board needs to advocate for funding at the state level to restore district funds.

For questions or more information: Our Facebook page is Van Dyk, Guarino & O’Brien for WM Board of Ed. in 2020. https://www.facebook.com/first3forBOE/

Ballot Position 4: Michelle Buntzen

Age: 48

Occupation: Dental Practice Management Consultant

Education: Hackensack High/1990; Ohio State University Course Studies - 1990-1992, Bergen Community College - 1994, Radiology License

Number of years residing In West Milford: 14 years

Family information: Married to Peter for 14 years. We have two sons: Devin, 14, and Griffin, 12. Both attended Westbrook Elementary and now are in Macopin Middle School - 7th and 8th grade.

Community Involvement: PTA Board Member at Westbrook, PTA Committee Chair at Westbrook, Volunteer at The West Milford Animal Shelter, Member American Association of Dental Office Managers.

Why are you seeking election/re-election to the West Milford Board of Education? To make an impact you must be involved. I want to be in position shaping the education level, growth, and future of our children. It’s here, on the Board of Education, where my natural ability as an effective voice of many will benefit our school district greatly. I am solution driven by trade. I will apply a fresh approach with out-of-the-box thinking to drive improvement that reflects the voice of our parents, students, and the overall school community.

What do you feel is the most critical issue facing the West Milford School District today? Why? If elected, what do you plan to do about it? Implementing a constructed learning plan parents agree with, in a timely manner is priority in our district. A linked approach to instruction, my strategy for hybrid learning will ensure children of ALL academic abilities are supported with a comprehensive educational plan, along with necessary emotional support. I believe this hasn’t been considered. I will also place an emphasis on anticipating and planning for staffing needs so that our district is always prepared as the landscape continues to evolve.

Please list two other school district issues that you feel are the next most important issues that need to be addressed. What is your basic position on those issues? If elected, what do you plan to do about them?

As we endure challenges due to budgetary cuts in state aid, we must think creatively, and be open to new ideas to develop solutions for progress. I will create specific strategies needed to grow our district academically, technologically, and aesthetically, including an actionable plan for Hillcrest that works.

My long-range plan is to position ourselves as the “district of choice” by pushing the envelope on programs designed for gifted and special needs students, STEM, the arts, vocational skills, athletics, and more. Times of change present great opportunities to innovate. Let me be your voice.

For questions or more information: I have posted on Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10224047231110684&id=1296289341) and am pleased to respond to any questions there. I may also be reached via email at: michellebuntzen@gmail.com

Ballot Position 5: William Cytowicz

Age: 35

Occupation: Sales Representative for Econo-Courier

Education: Bachelor of Music, Jazz Studies (vocal performance) - Montclair State University 2015; Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice - Passaic County Community 2007; Associate of Applied Science, Accounting - Passaic County Community 2019; West Milford High School Class of 2003; New Board Member Certification - New Jersey School Boards Association 2017; Eagle Scout 2003.

Number of years residing In West Milford: 28

Family Information: Single.

Community Involvement: Boy Scout Troop 44 - Scoutmaster (2011-2020); Committee Chairperson (2020-); Scouts, BSA Troop 44 (Girl unit) - Assistant Scoutmaster (2020); Boy Scout Troop 3 - Assistant Scoutmaster (2010); Cub Scout Den 5, Pack 146 - Assistant Webelos Den Leader (2009-2010); Board of Education trustee (2017-2019); Friends of Wallisch Homestead (2020); Upper Greenwood Lake activities committee (2010-current); Economic Development Commission - Secretary (2017); Beautification and Recycling Committee (2016); Participant in many community cleanups, food drives, coat drives, UGL community events.

Why are you seeking election/re-election to the West Milford Board of Education? As a 28-year resident and dedicated volunteer, I love giving to West Milford. We’re challenged by $3,000,000 in continued state aid cuts (totaling $7M) and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. My leadership experiences highlight a collaborative, mission focused and principled approach to facing challenges head on. The principles of Student Advocacy, Community Engagement, and Strategic Planning are my northstars in making difficult choices. I’ll be a champion for our students and commit to our State Constitution’s mandate for a “thorough and efficient” education.

What do you feel is the most critical issue facing the West Milford School District today? Why? If elected, what do you plan to do about it? State aid cuts. I’ll advocate for community engagement in developing a Strategic Plan and districtwide branding initiative that unites the K-12 Highlander Spirit so tough decisions will be understood and our priorities strengthened by community resolve and community pride. By prioritizing our needs and wants, we can efficiently deliver a thorough education by preparing for asset deterioration and service obsolescence. If we don’t carefully plan for the future, our students’ educational experiences will be hurt.

Please list two other school district issues that you feel are the next most important issues that need to be addressed. What is your basic position on those issues? If elected, what do you plan to do about them?

COVID-19 issues: Shutdowns, last school year’s impromptu all-virtual learning, and pandemic related social-emotional issues require advocacy for extensive data initiatives that reflect individual student development, programs that’ll support healthy emotional development, and continued analysis for an effective 5th to 6th grade middle school transition.

Need for community engagement: A Strategic Plan and branding initiative will focus diverse stakeholder opinions into a stronger school district. My other ideas include announcing Board Meetings via Honeywell and creating videos that explain the role of a trustee to the public.

For questions or more information: https://www.facebook.com/wmcytowicz4boe/