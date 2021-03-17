Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Pamela Fadden announce state Assembly run in LD26

Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Pamela Fadden this week announced their candidacies for the New Jersey State Assembly in District 26, which includes 13 communities in Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties: Butler, Fairfield, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Montville, Morris Plains, North Caldwell, Parsippany, Rockaway Township, Verona, West Caldwell and West Milford.

They are running mates on a joint Democratic ticket.

Melissa Brown Blaeuer

In the press release detailing the announcement, Brown Blaeuer is described as “an involved community leader and mom running for office to grow our local economy and make living here desirable and affordable. She will fight for funding and investment in the infrastructure and education needed to promote local businesses, raise property values, lower taxes, and bring more jobs back - all of which are greatly needed in this district. She will advocate to stop pollution and preserve our property values and quality of life.

Brown Blaeuer moved to West Milford in 1993 and is in her sixth year as Vice Chair for Tourism on the Economic Development Commission, appointed by the Republican mayor. Brown Blaeuer is an entrepreneur with a background in large enterprise management, corporate marketing and communications, serving clients like KPMG, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, Roche and the Township of West Milford.

She served on the Beautification and Recycling Committee, Recreation Advisory Committee, Municipal Utilities Authority, and Resource Development Committee. She is also co-leader of the West Milford Democratic County Committee, and supported other local and congressional candidates. She ran for town council in 2014 and 2015.

“We are in this race to bring proactive leadership to the State Assembly,” the candidate saod. “We are committed to serving every resident in the 13 municipalities of the 26th district, to build a sustainable economy, and promote investment in clean energy, education, and infrastructure, and reform criminal justice and public safety through prevention and meaningful rehabilitation. We emphasize personal and community prosperity and opportunity, and quality of life in the Garden State.”

Pamela Fadden

Fadden has been a high school mathematics teacher for 20 years, president of the Hawthorne Teachers’ Association and a consultant to the NJEA in Morris County. Through her role in education, she advocates for students, their families and educators.

She has lived in Jefferson Township with her husband and two daughters for 18 years.

According the to campaign’s press release, “She is also a community volunteer and mother-of-two running to expand healthcare, advocate for working class families, and prioritize policies that would help lower the tax burden like creating a state bank. Pam wants to make sure graduating students have excellent in-state jobs waiting for them, as well as emphasize more affordable in-state college tuition.”

She volunteered with her daughters’ Girl Scout Troops and was a Jefferson Recreation coach for her daughter’s softball team. Her family is active with Milton United Methodist Church, she volunteers to teach Sunday School, help run the food pantry and holiday basket drive.

Fadden has prioritized public service in her leadership roles and would bring the same service-minded perspective to the New Jersey State Assembly.

“Our district needs the kind of on-the-ground representation that makes things happen. Public service is about listening to people to really understand what is best and what is needed in our communities,” said Fadden.

Endorsement

Brown Blaeuer and Fadden have been endorsed by Chip Robinson, Chair of the Morris County Democratic Committee.

“I couldn’t be prouder to work with these two exceptional women and support their run for the state assembly seats in LD26,” said Robinson. “I hope everyone will visit their website at www.MelAndPam4LD26.com and get involved to elect these two dynamic leaders to the New Jersey State Assembly to provide us with genuine and personable representation.”

The district

New Jersey’s 26th legislative district is represented in the Assembly by Republicans Jay Webber and BettyLou DeCroce.

According to election information, 34.9 percent of registered voters are Republican, 26.3 percent are Democratic, and 37.8 percent are unaffiliated.