Mental health memorial event opens for registration

Lisa Dembeck and her family are having their second annual SeansDream Reach Your Distance Challenge, with donations going to two organizations focused on mental health in different ways--NAMI, of Orange County, and Cavalli Healing Hearts, of Chester, NY. The Event date is June 11, 2022, when participants have 24 hours to complete their chosen challenge.

“A virtual Reach Your Distance Challenge is a challenge that anyone can do,” said Dembeck.

Participants determine their own challenge and are encouraged to write about it on the SeansDream.com website or other SeansDream social media. They can participate at no charge or donate to NAMI or Cavalli.

The event was inspired by the death of Dembeck’s brother, Sean O’Connor.

”On April 8, Sean passed away three days before his 31st birthday, said Dembeck. “Sean was in a lifelong battle with mental health illnesses. He had post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from childhood sexual assault. During the Covid pandemic, he was one of many affected by isolation, unemployment, and financial hardship. His family has decided to continue supporting others to honor Sean.”

Participants register for the Reach Your Distance Challenge at Seansdream.com, then decide on their challenge for June 11, to be completed within 24 hours. Once completed, they can tell the story of their challenge at Seansdream.com.