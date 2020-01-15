Morsetown Road culvert replacement to take 4 months

West Milford. The emergency culvert replacement on Morsetown Road will take about four months, officials said.

In a release from the town's Office of Emergency Management this week, officials said the construction project to replace a culvert on Morsetown Road would take about 120 days, and motorists should be mindful of the posted detours.

Construction began Monday, and is anticipated to be completed with 120 calendar days, the release said.

According to the release, Morsetown Road will be closed to through traffic, in both directions, from the north side of Kitchell Lake Drive to Westbrook Road, for the duration of the project.

Kitchell Lake Drive will be closed at the intersection with Morsetown Road, and a detour will be established, officials said.

All travelers in this area must remain alert to construction equipment and watch carefully for the safety of construction workers.

officials said that the anticipated schedule is weather permitting, and subject to change.