New Jersey. Division of Fish and Wildlife shooting ranges to reopen

New Jersey firearm and archery ranges will reopen May 22, in accordance with an executive order signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

All Wildlife Management Area regulations apply and at least one member of the shooting party must have a current, valid New Jersey hunting license in possession.

Ranges are open 8 a.m. to sunset daily. However, the Black River WMA range is closed on weekends from the third weekend in May through Labor Day weekend. Also, the Flatbrook muzzleloader/rifle range is still closed for ongoing renovations.

Required social distancing measures remain in place. Those using the ranges are also asked to wear face coverings and to wipe down shooting stations before and after use.