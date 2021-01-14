New Jersey expands who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

New Jersey is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines step-by-step to serve all adults who live, work or are being educated in the state.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population – or 4.7 million adults – within six months. While the state’s current plan will continually be updated in response to the changing circumstances of the pandemic.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Information hub, the new eligibility guidelines include people aged 65 and older and individuals ages 16-64 with medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus. Published reports indicate there are nearly 4.5 New Jersey resident who would now be eligible.

The pre-existing conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Obesity

Severe Obesity

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Individuals who are pregnant and those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant are also eligible but should follow CDC guidance and first discuss vaccination with their medical provider before receiving the vaccine.

To determine which vaccination phase you are in and be notified when you are eligible for a vaccine, pre-register for the vaccine.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population – or 4.7 million adults – within six months. While the state’s current plan will continually be updated in response to the changing circumstances of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that New Jersey is opening six megasites and 200 smaller sites. More than 650,000 people have registered for vaccines online since the state website launched Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said.

About 1,000 people per week will get the vaccine initially at the megasite, but officials hope to see that number rise to more about 2,400 per day over the next several weeks. That will depend on how many doses that state receives from the federal government, which has lagged so far.

So far, about 233,000 people have been vaccinated, out of about 400,000 doses the state has received.