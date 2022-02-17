New Jersey school mask mandates to end March 7

WEST MILFORD- Governor Phil Murphy announced on February 7, 2022 that effective March 7, the statewide school mask mandate will expire. Murphy stated, “We are not going to manage COVID to zero. We have to learn how to live with COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase of the virus. We are optimistic that given the decreased severity of this new variant, and the continued increase in vaccinations, that we are finally nearing this inflection point.”

Further, at that time, Murphy said the decision to keep or end mask mandates in NJ schools will be made by each individual school district, based upon the data and needs of their own school communities.

What will West Milford schools do? According to a letter sent to families of WMTPS students by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alex Anemone on February 8th, West Milford Township Public Schools will be “mask optional” beginning on March 7th.

In the announcement, Anemone said, “We are happy to announce that on Monday, March 7, masks will be made optional for staff and students. Additional information regarding quarantine restrictions, etc. will be shared with the school community as we receive it from the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), but we are confident that each individual in our school community can and will make the best decision for themselves and their loved ones. Thank you for your support, patience, and understanding.”