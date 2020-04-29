New Jersey. State Bar Foundation funds Pushcart Players’ distance learning program

Pushcart Players, New Jersey’s award-winning educational theater for young and family audiences, has received a generous grant from The New Jersey State Bar Foundation (NJSBF) to support distance learning.

The initiative makes video footage and lesson plans connected to “A More Perfect Union” – the popular musical in the theater company’s 46th season – available to educators, students and families throughout the nation.

“Social distancing ... working remotely ... distance learning. These phrases are now part of our common language in this very uncommon time,” said producing artistic director, Paul Whelihan. “NJSBF makes it possible for Pushcart Players to share virtually what we love to do face to face - use the power of theater to entertain, instruct, and illuminate.”

“A More Perfect Union” is a musical that captivates the spirit, action, and causes of the United States founders as they formulated the Constitution. The first phase of the distance learning initiative can be accessed by visiting: https://www.pushcartplayers.org/the-shows/a-more-perfect-union/.

The NJ State Bar Foundation is a nonprofit educational and philanthropic organization that offers a wide variety of free law-related education programs and services for teachers and their students in the Garden State.