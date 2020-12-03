New Jersey. State environmental commissioner retiring in January

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe will be retiring in the new year.

Gov. Phil Murphy said said McCabe will be retiring Jan. 15, and a successor has not yet been named.

She took the reins at the DEP early in Murphy’s tenure, which began in 2018.

A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official and Justice Department attorney, McCabe oversaw the state agency that enforces the New Jersey’s environmental regulations and oversees state parks.

Under Murphy, a self-described progressive Democrat, she’s also been tasked with reducing greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey.

During her tenure, New Jersey rejoined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a 10-state compact aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

She also oversaw, along with the state attorney general, the resumption of lawsuits against alleged polluters, the first time such claims had been brought by New Jersey in a decade.

