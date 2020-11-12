Newfoundland. Stonehill Pottery Shop’s Holiday Show

Stonehill Pottery Shop is having it’s annual Holiday Sale the weekend before and weekend of Thanksgiving. Come and see handmade functional (safe for oven, microwave and dishwasher use) and sculptural wares.

The shop is overflowing with many different styles and glaze colors. Many of Maria Roeser’s pieces have a whimsical flair that adds a little extra smile to each piece. There is pottery for sale under $30 that make great unique gifts!

Owner Maria Roeser has invited other crafters to join the sale. There will be handmade organic soaps and salves, handmade packaged cookies, silk Christmas decorations and a new crafter showing handmade stained glass items.

The local small business shop has been open for over 28 years and is located in Maria’s home (one mile from Route 23) at 145 Union Valley Road, Newfoundland.

Maria has been a potter for over 35 years and loves her job creating pottery and receiving positive feedback from customers. Her works are made in the basement studio.

The special Holiday Show dates are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28, 9-6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 and 29, 1-6 p.m. at Stonehill Pottery Shop, 145 Union Valley Road, Newfoundland. For more info call Maria at 973-697-4114, stonehillpotteryshop.com

The shop will be open until Dec. 23. Regular hours are Wednesdays through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or call for an appointment. Come and shop a local small business.