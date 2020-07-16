News digest

Passaic. New Jersey woman survives mile-long ride through storm drain

A New Jersey woman survived a harrowing mile-long ride through a storm drain after flash floods swept her and her car into the drainage system.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said Nathalia Bruno, of Newark, attempted to drive through deep and fast-moving water dumped by a powerful storm on July 6 when her car began to fill with water and float.

Bruno, 24, escaped from her vehicle before it filled with water but was pulled into a brook that runs beneath Passaic, the North Jersey Herald reported.

Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said Bruno eventually was “shot out’’ of the drain into the Passaic River and swam across to the other side of the river.

“She was stunned,” Russo said. “She was out of it. In shock. She really didn’t know what happened to her.’’

Bruno was taken to a hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

Trenton. Gas prices tick up in New Jersey after holiday

Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation due to a dip in demand and an increase in supply following the holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was up a penny to $2.17.

Drivers were paying $2.81 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was up two pennies to $2.19.

The national average was $2.75 at this time a year ago.

Analysts say reports of increasing coronavirus cases in some states may cause demand for gasoline to fluctuate in the coming weeks, and that could impact pump prices.

- The Associated Press