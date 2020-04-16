News in brief

West Milford Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is here to help

The West Milford Presbyterian Church Food Pantry has a message for those who are experiencing difficulty feeding themselves and their families – We are here to help until you get back on your feet.

Many people have lost their employment during this time of COVID-19. If you need assistance with food, do the following:

· Make a list of food items you need.

· Call 973-768-9468 any time. You do not have to give your name, but please include the number of people you are feeding.

· Decide on a time when you can come by the church to pick up your food. Someone will get back to you to confirm the time.

· The bags will be waiting for you outside the kitchen door by the church parking lot.

The West Milford Presbyterian Church is located at 1452 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

Recycling Center opens with limited hours

The West Milford Recycling Center will be open starting Saturday, April 18.

During the COVID-19 emergency, the center will be open each Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are reminded to follow social distancing requirements and be patient if they have to wait longer than usual.

Wear a mask

Gov. Phil Murphy issued executive order 125 on Monday making it mandatory for all workers and customers of food establishments to wear a mask or face covering when in the establishment.

Also, occupancy will now be limited to 10 percent of the posted maximum occupancy allowed. Of course, social distancing of at least six feet must also be followed.

Residents have already been ordered to wear masks when shopping and riding public transportation.

These efforts are all to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.