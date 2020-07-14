NJ’s top officials want to abolish ‘freeholder’ title as racist and sexist

New Jersey. The New Jersey governor and top legislators want to change the title for elected county legislators from “freeholder” to “commissioner.” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted on July 9: “As our nation tears down symbols of injustice, let us tear down words born from racism. Proud to stand with @NJSenatePres and @SpeakerCoughlin to phase out the word ‘freeholder’ – coined when only white male landowners could hold office. #BlackLivesMatter.” New Jersey is the only state to retain the freeholder title inherited from pre-Revolution English law. The term refers to a person who owns land, which in those times was not the prerogative of women or Black people. Sponsors in the senate are Stephen M. Sweeney (District 3: Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem) and Joseph Pennacchio (District 26: Essex, Morris and Passaic). Sponsors in the assembly are Andrew Zwicker (District 16: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset), BettyLou DeCroce (District 26: Essex, Morris and Passaic), and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (District 15: Hunterdon and Mercer).