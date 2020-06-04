Oceanport. Drive-in concert

The Count Basie Center for the Arts will host a drive-in concert featuring Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on July 11 at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

A maximum of four occupants will be permitted per vehicle, and up to 1,000 vehicles can be accommodated.

Patrons will have to remain in their vehicles except to use the rest room.

``The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we can play this first of its kind live concert and help get New Jersey started on a quick and healthy return to normal,’’ said ``Southside Johnny`` Lyon. ``Why sit at home when, `We’re Havin’ A Party,’ drive-in style?’’