Off to high school

The Macopin Middle School Eighth Grade Class of 2021 Promotion Ceremony was held outdoors at McCormack turf field on June 10th.

The eighth-grade graduates donned their black gowns with black and gold tassels as they were recognized for their individual and class achievements.

Teachers presented students with “Subject Awards” for outstanding individual achievements in subject-specific areas.

Class officers gave brief speeches about the activities, special events, and other happenings they experienced together during their time at Macopin Middle School.

Each graduate was called by name to receive their promotion certificate, and pause to pose for a professional photo with Macopin School Principal Marc Citro or Vice Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul.

Following the ceremony, the newly promoted students shed a few tears, shared a few hugs and took a few photos with their classmates before they were transported by their parents to their Eighth Grade Promotion Dance at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

There, the students enjoyed a special buffet dinner including unlimited soft drinks, posed for individual or group souvenir photos, and had fun laughing, playing games and dancing away the evening to the DJ music.

For the remaining few short days of the school year, the Macopin students participated in the school’s annual “Cluster Wars” academic, activity and team- oriented competitions.

- Patricia Keller