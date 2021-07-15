On the road. Gas prices increase again in New Jersey; more hikes expected

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation following the holiday weekend - and analysts say more increases may be on the way.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.16, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, also up two cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say high crude oil prices and rising gasoline demand could continue to push gas prices 10 to 20 cents higher through the end of next month.

- Associated Press