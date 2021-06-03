x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

On the road. NJ Drivers are paying a dollar more today than a year ago for gasoline

New Jersey /
| 03 Jun 2021 | 09:00
    Photo illustration via Unsplash photos.
    Photo illustration via Unsplash photos.

Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers are paying more than $1 per gallon more than they were last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, down a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.96 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say demand for gas increased last week, which will likely contribute to fluctuating prices at the pump through the Memorial Day weekend as 94% of holiday travelers - an estimated 34 million Americans - will be on the roads.

- The Associated Press