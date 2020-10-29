Online. How essential is fine arts education during a Pandemic?

As schools strain under the pressure of keeping up with academics, many are questioning the safety and necessity of the arts. Creativity could be the key to students thriving this year.

“The school year going differently than most planned,” Faith Center for the Art’s Bill Briggs said. “As schools across the nation deal with unprecedented conditions, many students are struggling. School in general is more complicated. So, stress levels are rising in every age group.”

According to Briggs, fine arts education has been especially hard hit during pandemic schooling.

“Many schools have limited or eliminated their fine arts programs,” Briggs said. “After school activities are limited even more. For the students in completely virtual school situations, this situation is even more difficult.”

Yet, students still want to be a part of band, choir, or orchestra, according to Briggs.

“There is a driving need to create and be creative,” Briggs said. “Which is also therapeutic when dealing with high stress.”

According to the Journal of the American art Therapy Association, just 45 minutes of creative activity significantly lessens stress in the body, regardless of artistic experience or talent.

“Every student can benefit from creative activities and access to a fine arts education,” Briggs said. “This is especially crucial during the pandemic because of the rising stress levels and uncertainty young children through teen are experiencing.

Now, more than ever, is the time to provide more opportunities for creative outlets. And it can that be done safely and according to state guidelines,” according to Briggs.

“Faith Center for the Arts is changing life for students across the New Jersey, Tri-State area,” Briggs said. “By offering online, in-person, and hybrid courses, Faith Center is meeting the needs of students looking for fine art opportunities and creative activities.”

In addition, the Center is doing this while following the highest health and safety standards, according to Briggs.

“Our signature Encore program kicks off a second session of small group, short-term, in-person classes for students age 5 through 18,” Briggs said. “We also have private lessons in everything from voice and guitar to violin and drums. Private lessons are available in-person or virtually to meet families’ individual needs.”

Encore classes meet for six weeks, just two hours per week, giving children a creative outlet without a big commitment. Private lessons are 30-60 minutes per week and available for a wide range of musical instruments. Space is limited.

For more information about these programs, visit https://faithcenterarts.org.