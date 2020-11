Every year, Pack 9 collects for the St. Joseph food pantry during Thanksgiving. Each of the pack’s families made a box with a complete Thanksgiving meal for the families that use the pantry.

The families of the pack also donated their turkeys from the local food stores! All in all, 35 boxes were made and given to the pantry on Sunday to be distributed over the next week and a half.

Many of the scouts went to the pantry to help drop off all of the food that was donated.