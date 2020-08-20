Pallotta for Congress launches campaign coalitions

Republican Candidate for New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District, Frank Pallotta, launched the following coalitions intended to create collaborative and meaningful dialogue across multiple voter segments in the Fifth District:

Women for Pallotta

Veterans for Pallotta

Law Enforcement Officers for Pallotta

Students for Pallotta

Italian Americans for Pallotta

Hispanos Por Pallotta

Asian Americans for Pallotta

Indian Americans for Pallotta

According to the campaign, these partnerships are intended to expand Pallotta’s support and create special connections with various groups throughout the district that have long been forgotten. They will focus on increasing Pallotta’s reach across NJ-5, conducting GOTV (Get-Out-The-Vote) operations, hosting campaign events, creating forums and highlighting specific campaign issues affecting all the residents of the Fifth District.

“I am running for Congress to represent every voter in our District,” Pallotta said. “Launching these alliances will help our team connect with the growing number of communities that are eager to be heard. I appreciate the commitment of these great leaders and am grateful that they have stepped up to the plate to assist in this extremely important endeavor. Pallotta for Congress has been, and will always be, an inclusive campaign with a focus on creating unity and understanding across the District. Our mission is to expand the reach of our great party and fulfill the purpose of the GOP: Growth, Opportunity, and Prosperity for all.”