Pallotta for Congress launches campaign coalitions

NJ’s Fifth Congressional District: Candidate says the effort is intended to create collaborative and meaningful dialogue across multiple voter segments in the district.

New Jersey /
20 Aug 2020 | 11:38

    Republican Candidate for New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District, Frank Pallotta, launched the following coalitions intended to create collaborative and meaningful dialogue across multiple voter segments in the Fifth District:

    Women for Pallotta

    Veterans for Pallotta

    Law Enforcement Officers for Pallotta

    Students for Pallotta

    Italian Americans for Pallotta

    Hispanos Por Pallotta

    Asian Americans for Pallotta

    Indian Americans for Pallotta

    According to the campaign, these partnerships are intended to expand Pallotta’s support and create special connections with various groups throughout the district that have long been forgotten. They will focus on increasing Pallotta’s reach across NJ-5, conducting GOTV (Get-Out-The-Vote) operations, hosting campaign events, creating forums and highlighting specific campaign issues affecting all the residents of the Fifth District.

    “I am running for Congress to represent every voter in our District,” Pallotta said. “Launching these alliances will help our team connect with the growing number of communities that are eager to be heard. I appreciate the commitment of these great leaders and am grateful that they have stepped up to the plate to assist in this extremely important endeavor. Pallotta for Congress has been, and will always be, an inclusive campaign with a focus on creating unity and understanding across the District. Our mission is to expand the reach of our great party and fulfill the purpose of the GOP: Growth, Opportunity, and Prosperity for all.”

    The coalitions are:
    Women for Pallotta
    Leaders:
    Passaic County GOP Vice Chairwoman, Joanie Walsh
    Robin Marotta McCann
    Michelle Rendo
    Veterans for Pallotta
    Leaders:
    Nick DeGregorio
    Joe LaBarbera
    Law Enforcement Officers for Pallotta
    Leader:
    Sussex County Sheriff, Mike Strada
    Students for Pallotta
    Leaders:
    Gregory Brew
    Monica Weglarz
    Italian Americans for Pallotta
    Leaders:
    Corrado Belgiovine
    Franklin Borough Councilman, Concetto Formica
    Hispanos Por Pallotta
    Leaders:
    Hudson County GOP Chairman, Jose Arango
    Dr. Hector Castillo
    Asian Americans for Pallotta
    Leader:
    Old Tappan Councilman Jin Yhu
    Indian Americans for Pallotta
    Leader:
    Ravi Sachdev