Parsippany. Pennacchio, Webber and DeCroce announce re-election campaigns

Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber and Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce announced this week their reelection bids for State Senate and General Assembly in legislative district 26.

Senator Joe Pennacchio

“I am excited to announce my reelection campaign today,” Pennacchio said in the press release announcing the news. “The challenges that face New Jersey are great. As Governor Murphy fumbles the response to COVID-19 - leaving our seniors vulnerable and thousands dead all the while strangling our economy and our small businesses. It is more important than ever to have legislators in Trenton to stand up to the failed Murphy Administration.”

Assemblyman Jay Webber

Webber commented: “New Jerseyans deserve a freer, fairer, more prosperous home. Phil Murphy and his Trenton friends won’t and can’t provide that — they are consumed by their high-tax, big-spend, and careless-debt agenda. The antidote to that agenda isn’t necessarily easy, but it is simple. Put taxpayers — not government — first, protect our most vulnerable, and champion those who are too often forgotten: our constituents who play by the rules and ask only a fair shake from their government.”

Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

And DeCroce added: “I have never been more energized to continue my work in Trenton. Work to support our small business community. Work to grow our economy. Work to stop the never-ending tax increases and out-of-control government spending. Work to invest in our critical infrastructure. Now more than ever, we need legislators in Trenton that are looking out for New Jersey families.”