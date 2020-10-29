Passaic County. Board of Freeholders schedules COVID-19 mobile testing in November

The Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders is sponsoring COVID-19 mobile testing on the following dates and place throughout November
Thursday, Nov. 5
Lambert Castle, 3 Valley Road, Paterson
Saturday, Nov. 7
Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque
Tuesday, November 10
Planning/Senior Services Offices, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa
Thursday, Nov. 12
Camp Hope, Union Valley Road, West Milford
Saturday, Nov. 14
Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot, 145 Randolph Ave., Clifton
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Ave., Wanaque
Thursday, Nov. 19
Saturday, Nov. 21
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Saturday, Nov. 28
The rules
Testing takes place between 10 a.m. and 2: p.m.
Saliva test.
Bring phone or tablet for registration.
Must have I.D.
Passaic County residents only.
No eating/ drinking/ chewing gum/smoking 30 minutes before testing.
Health insurance not required. Prescription not required.
For more information, directions, and schedule, visit: PassaicCountyNJ.org/COVID19