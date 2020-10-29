Passaic County. Board of Freeholders schedules COVID-19 mobile testing in November

The Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders is sponsoring COVID-19 mobile testing on the following dates and place throughout November

Thursday, Nov. 5

Lambert Castle, 3 Valley Road, Paterson

Saturday, Nov. 7

Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque

Tuesday, November 10

Planning/Senior Services Offices, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa

Thursday, Nov. 12

Camp Hope, Union Valley Road, West Milford

Saturday, Nov. 14

Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot, 145 Randolph Ave., Clifton

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Ave., Wanaque

Thursday, Nov. 19

Planning/Senior Services Offices, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa

Saturday, Nov. 21

Camp Hope, Union Valley Road, West Milford

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Lambert Castle, 3 Valley Road, Paterson

Saturday, Nov. 28

Planning/Senior Services Offices, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa

The rules

Testing takes place between 10 a.m. and 2: p.m.

Saliva test.

Bring phone or tablet for registration.

Must have I.D.

Passaic County residents only.

No eating/ drinking/ chewing gum/smoking 30 minutes before testing.

Health insurance not required. Prescription not required.

For more information, directions, and schedule, visit: PassaicCountyNJ.org/COVID19