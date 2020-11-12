x
Passaic County. County announces small business lease emergency grant program

Passaic County /
12 Nov 2020 | 10:16

    Passaic County has announced that the grant application for small business lease emergency grant will go live on Monday, Nov. 16.

    The link to register: bit.ly/PassaicCounty_Grants

    Eligible expenses

    Under the Passaic County Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, funding can only be used to cover the following business costs/expenses and all grants will be ACH wired directly to landlords or real estate holding companies:

    · Lease payments (September, October, November, December)

    Grant amount

    The Passaic County Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program will provide grants up to, and not to exceed $20,000 per company for rent expenses.

    Eligible businesses

    Companies located in the 16 municipalities of Passaic County are eligible to apply to the NJRA/Passaic County Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program. However, businesses must meet the following criteria:

    · Businesses must have a physical location in Passaic County;

    · Businesses must be a: Sole-proprietorship, LLC, LLP, Corporation, or S-Corporation;

    · (There are no minimum or maximum number of employees by company).

    Ineligible businesses

    The following types of businesses are not eligible for the grant:

    · Home-based businesses

    · Franchises with more than one location

    · Companies with sub-leases

    · Companies with shared spaces

    · Businesses with gambling or gaming activities;

    · Businesses that conduct or purveyance of “adult” activities, services, and/or products;

    · Tattoo parlors;

    · Businesses under any auction or bankruptcy;

    · Businesses that have loss due to fire, “lost-of-lease,” or are “going-out-of-business;”

    · Sales by transient merchants;

    · Liquor stores, bars;

    · Vape/tobacco shops;

    · Outdoor storage;

    · Any illegal activity; and

    · County employees and elected officials, as well as their immediate families, are not eligible to apply.

    Requirements

    The following general requirements must be met to be considered for funding:

    · Businesses must be current with local and NJ Taxes;

    · Businesses cannot have received a New Jersey Economic Development Authority;

    NJRA or US Small Business Administration grant for Covid-19 relief for the same use provided under this Passaic County Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program to avoid a duplication of benefits

    · Businesses must have been open and operating on or before March 9, 2020 and cannot have been delinquent in rent payments prior to March 9, 2020.

    · If the applicant is also the property owner, property taxes, water, and sewer taxes, must be current at the time of the application.