Wayne. Passaic County has a drive-thru testing site open at William Paterson University.

The site at 300 Pompton Road in Wayne, is open from 9 a.m. to noon during the week for county residents only.

The entrance is on Hamburg turnpike and University Boulevard.

Those wanting a test must also have a doctor's referral, according to the state.

The hours of operation are based on the number of test kits available, according to the county.