Patterson. Motorist killed in West Milford crash

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting West Milford Police Chief James DeVore announce that at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, police were called to the intersection of Route 23 and Canistear Road in the Township of West Milford in response to a crash between two motor vehicles.

The crash involved a 2019 Chevy Impala that was being operated by Rebecca McMahon Adelman, 36 years old, of Brooklyn, New York, and a 2003 Ford Explorer that was being operated by Josie Matarazzo, 27 years old, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey.

McMahon Adelman was pronounced dead at the scene. Matarazzo was not injured, and she provided a valid driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call its tips line at 877 370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or to call the West Milford Police Department at 973 728-2802.