Pearl River. New Jersey's Center for Food Action gets COVD-19 help from $10,000 O&R grant

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) has donated $10,000 to The Center for Food Action (CFA), a northern New Jersey hunger relief and social assistance organization, to help it feed the steeply increasing numbers of hungry who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O&R's $10,000 grant to The Center for Food Action will be distributed equally between CFA's Mahwah operations site in Bergen County ($5,000) and CFA's Ringwood operations site in Passaic County ($5,000). Both communities are served by O&R through its New Jersey subsidiary Rockland Electric Company.

O&R President and CEO Robert Sanchez said, "COVID-19's impact has created an unparalleled food crisis in our community. O&R's contribution is a step toward putting food on the table in a home that might otherwise go hungry."

The Center for Food Action provides emergency services to northern New Jersey's poorest and most vulnerable residents. CFA provides food, housing, utility and heating assistance and offers counseling and advocacy services to low-income individuals and families.

Here's how to contribute to help support the Center for Food Action's efforts on behalf of our hungry neighbors:

The Center for Food Action (CFA), 192 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, N.J. 07631 (201) 569-1804 ext. 28.