Pet of the Week: 'Angel' there to watch over new family

"Angel" is a nine-year-old, pretty and affectionate girl, according to the staff at the West Milford Animal shelter.

Angel was adopted out from the shelter and returned because she was not happy sharing a home with other cats, the staff of the shelter said.

Staff members say Angel is enchanting, and always meows "hello" to greet people.

She gets up, comes over to and then immediately goes to her bowl to eat, then comes back and proceeds to tell you about her day, which usually involves sleeping, using the litter box, looking out the window, and going to her bowl to eat.

The shelter does not adopt on a first come basis, and always adopts to the best home for the animals, the staff said.

Renters are asked to bring proof (lease/contract) that they can have a pet as well as the vet's information.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.