Pet of the Week: 'Big Ben' offers a whole lotta love

The West Milford Animal Shelter staff would like someone to make some room at home for "Big Ben."

Ben is a 25-pound hunk of love, according to the shelter's staff, and at five years young, he’s got his own personal space at the shelter as they are working to help him lose weight.

Ben is a cool cat who loves belly rubs, according to the staff, and the size of his loving heart matches his body.

The public is invited to stop into the shelter and fill out an adoption application.

Visitors can spend as much time as they like with the shelter's cats.

The shelter does not adopt on a first come basis, and always adopts to the best home for the animals, the staff said.

Renters are asked to bring proof (lease/contract) that they can have a cat as well as the vet's information.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.