Pet of the Week: 'Mookie' ready to move to right home

This week's adoptable pet, 'Mookie,' is a sweet and friendly nine-year-old girl with uniquely beautiful markings, according to the staff at the West Milford Animal Shelter.

Staff members say she is very vocal, loves attention and getting scratched under her chin.

According to the staff, Mookie seems like she would do best being in a single cat household.

The shelter welcomes the public to top in and spend some time at the with all the animals, visit with this beautiful girl, and perhaps she will be the perfect addition to your family.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), and can be reached at (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.