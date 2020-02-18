Pet of the Week: 'Raine' is full of love

The staff of the West Milford Animal Shelter wants to introduce its Pet of the Week, "Raine."

“Raine” is a one-year-old pit mix terrier thjat the shelter's srtaff say "is a very fun, active, sweetheart of a dog."

According to the staff, Raine may like other dogs and possibly cats (but with an experienced owner).

The staff is working with her on basic training, manners and house breaking issues.

When Raine went to the vet for a checkup, she fell asleep in the car, according to the staff.

The staff feels she will do great once in a home environment (families with adult children only).

The shelter does not adopt on a first come basis, and always adopts to the best home for the animals, the staff said.

Renters are asked to bring proof (lease/contract) that they can have a pet as well as the vet's information.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.