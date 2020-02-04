Pet of the Week: 'Reggie'

"Reggie" is a friendly cat that is waiting for a home.

According to the shelter's staff, Reggie is a sweet, approximately 10-year-old, friendly cat who loves people and gets along with other cats.

Despite the fact that his tail is a little shorter than most, he is full of personality and affection.

Reggie spent time sharing two different homes and loving both families.

One moved away and the other didn’t want him anymore, and the staff is hoping a third family is the charm.

The public is invited to stop into the shelter and fill out an adoption application.

Visitors can spend as much time as they like with the shelter's cats.

The shelter does not adopt on a first come basis, and always adopts to the best home for the animals, the staff said.

Renters are asked to bring proof (lease/contract) that they can have a cat as well as the vet's information.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.