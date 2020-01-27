Pets of the Week: Rabbit couple looking for permanent home

Hop in to the West Milford Animal Shelter and meet bonded bunnies "Bear" and "Scooby."

They can always be found snuggling and must be adopted together. Staff members say they are both very sweet, curious, beautiful and friendly.

This duo uses the litter pan, and love to hop around.

Bear is the male, honey brown in color, and 1-year and 6-months-old.

The female, Scooby, is grey and is 2-years, 6-months old.

They are looking for a loving home that will let them enjoy getting exercise.

Adoption fee is $10 per bunny.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), and can be reached by phone at (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday nights and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. www.westmilfordanimalshelter.org