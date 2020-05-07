Police Chief James DeVore looks forward to serving the community

James DeVore, West Milford’s new police chief, is a second generation police officer for the Township of West Milford. His father, Jim DeVore, served on the local force for 31 years and the new chief has almost 22 years of service.

“I have devoted my life to serving and protecting the community,” DeVore said. “I look forward to expanding my responsibilities as Chief of Police.”

Chief DeVore is a lifelong township resident. He and Heather, his wife of 14 years, have two sons.

For his first 14 years as a patrol officer DeVore upheld public protection while enforcing laws and regulations. He received Unit Citation Awards ranging from handling an upset and out of control bi-polar individual to the managing of a drowning victim incident. He was chosen to join West Milford’s Rapid Development team in 2004 and took over team leadership 2015-2018.

From March 2012 to September 2014 DeVore held the rank of sergeant. He responded to major crimes, domestic violence incidents, and assumed initial command over incidents. He directed and advised patrols during difficult, sensitive criminal and civil investigations.

Serving in the capacity of lieutenant from Oct. 2014 to May 2018 he was Stationhouse Commander and involved with community relations, being Domestic Violence Liaison with Passaic County. He was assigned to Internal Affairs, where he was able to take an active role in upholding the integrity of the police officers.

“I believe I provided positive influence and work ethic for subordinates and always supported the Police Department Policies and Procedures while promoting services to the community,” DeVore said.

While holding the rank of police captain he had direct supervision of Platoon Lieutenants and the Administrative Lieutenant as well as the Detective Bureau and functional supervision of overall operations of the police department.

From Sepember 2019 to the time of his appointment as police chief DeVore was given opportunity to be Acting Police Chief due to the expected retirement of Chief Storbeck.

- Ann Genader