Politics. Frank Pallotta to challenge Josh Gottheimer for New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District

Although voting results are still incomplete owing to the counting of mail-in ballots, the race for New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District appears to pit Republican Frank Pallotta against Democratic incumbent Josh Gottheimer for November’s election.

New Jersey is allowing seven days for mail-in ballots to arrive at election offices if they are postmarked by Election Day, July 7.

With 71 percent of districts reporting, Pallotta had more than 50 percent of the votes cast in the GOP Primary. John McCann followed with 33.9 percent, James Baldini with 9.9 percent and Hector Castillo with 5.5 percent.

Gottheimer, who turned the district blue in 2016, received 70.9 percent of Democratic primary voters, with 65 percent of district reporting.

Arati Kreibich, a Progressive who had the support of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, followed with 29.1 percent.