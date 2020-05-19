Politics. Sierra Club endorses Congressman Gottheimer

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) has received the endorsement of the Sierra Club.

Founded in 1892, the Sierra Club is the nation’s most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization with more than 3.5 million members and supporters.

“Congressman Gottheimer has been a leader when it comes to protecting our environment on a local and national level,” said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “He is an advocate for full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, fighting to get lead out of our schools, cleaning up toxic sites, protecting the Wallkill River National Refuge and moving forward on cleaning up harmful algae in Greenwood and Lake Hopatcong. We proudly endorse Congressman Gottheimer for another term.”

Protecting and preserving New Jersey’s precious trails like the Appalachian Trail and Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Areas is also part of the Congressman’s green agenda, said Tittel.

“And Congressman Gottheimer is standing up to the Fossil Fool in the White House by supporting legislation that would permanently ban offshore drilling off the Atlantic Coast,” he added.